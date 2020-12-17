A Knox County man racked up a multitude of fresh charges after being arrested during an early morning traffic stop.
Around 2:30 a.m. Friday, Barbourville Police observed a car traveling along Cumberland Avenue with only one operating headlight. While approaching the Chevy Cobalt it was noted that the vehicle had expired temporary tags. Officers asked the driver, 32-year-old George McAdams, to produce an insurance card but he was unable to do so.
Officers Middleton and Henson noticed the passenger, 20-year-old Reanna Rogers, had an active bench warrant. After she was asked to step out of the vehicle, Rogers asked to speak with the officers. She informed them that McAdams had shoved an unknown substance down the front of her shirt once he noticed the police behind them.
Rogers pulled out a baggie containing a large amount of a white crystal substance believed to be methamphetamine. Police also observed a hypodermic syringe in the passenger side floorboard of the Chevy. McAdams was asked to exit the car and gave consent for a search of the vehicle. A second baggie containing a white powder residue was then found as well as $165 in cash in McAdams’ wallet.
Rogers and McAdams were taken to the Knox County Detention Center soon after they were stopped. Rogers would be released on a $2,500 surety bond on Sunday and was arraigned Monday. McAdams was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, trafficking in a controlled substance first degree, no registration plates, no registration receipt, failure to produce an insurance card, license to be in possession, and driving with one headlight; he was given a $25,000 fully-insured cash bond plus home incarceration.
McAdams’ legal trouble would not end that night. McAdams had managed to smuggle in an amount of methamphetamine to the detention center. At one point he passed some of it along to another inmate. Deputy Jailers conducted a search of McAdams, finding suspected meth on him. After the suspected drugs were found, McAdams reportedly became combative and attempted to destroy the drugs. Barbourville Police were called to the jail where McAdams was charged with third degree assault on a corrections officer, first degree promoting contraband, possession of a controlled substance first degree, trafficking in a controlled substance, and tampering with physical evidence.
McAdams remains lodged in the detention center and is due in court on December 22.
