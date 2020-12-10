A Barbourville man is in custody for a robbery that occurred on Whitesburg Hollow Road on November 24.
Police say James Hembree, 32, broke into a residence and made off with several items including roughly $1,000 in coins, an engagement ring set, and a watch. He is also accused of stealing a dog tracking system which he pawned at a local pawn shop for $350.
Hembree was arrested on a warrant at roughly 2 a.m. Thursday. He is charged with second degree burglary, theft under $500, and theft $500 or more but under $10,000. He is held on a $25,000 bond and due in court on December 15.
