James Hembree

A Barbourville man is in custody for a robbery that occurred on Whitesburg Hollow Road on November 24.

Police say James Hembree, 32, broke into a residence and made off with several items including roughly $1,000 in coins, an engagement ring set, and a watch. He is also accused of stealing a dog tracking system which he pawned at a local pawn shop for $350.

Hembree was arrested on a warrant at roughly 2 a.m. Thursday. He is charged with second degree burglary, theft under $500, and theft $500 or more but under $10,000. He is held on a $25,000 bond and due in court on December 15.

We need your support

We’ve been there for you, now we’re asking that you be there for us. While we will continue to share COVID-19 and urgent health news for free, we will be requiring a subscription for most of our news and sports content. Please click on SUBSCRIBE or call your local newspaper office.

Tags

Recommended for you