A Knox County man was arrested on Sunday on a warrant for an incident in March.
A warrant obtained by the Barbourville Police Department alleges that Christopher Mills, 39, was confronted by the owner while robbing a vehicle around 1 p.m. on March 3. Mills allegedly shoved the victim, his daughter, out of the way and continued taking things. The victim was able to get back most of the items, but Mills managed to get away with a toolbox and tools valued at $100.
The victim then went to her grandmother’s where Mills confronted her. As the victim tried to leave, he grabbed her by the neck and threw her on the couch before punching and slapping her. The warrant notes the victim had marks in the area of her collar bone.
Mills was arrested around 5:15 p.m. along US 25E in Gray by the Kentucky State Police. He was pulled over with tags that expired in 2019 and without a seat belt or valid license. He is charged with fourth degree assault and second degree robbery, a Class C Felony that carries a penalty of five to ten years in prison. Mills was set for a preliminary hearing on May 11 at his arraignment on Monday. He remains held at the Knox County Detention Center on a $25,000 bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.