A Knox County man remains held on a total bond of $15,000 after his arrest early Tuesday.
Barbourville Police executed two warrants for the arrest of Jerry Middleton, 30, just before 1 a.m. Middleton was wanted for theft from November of last year and for burglary and criminal mischief from last October. Middleton was booked into the Knox County Detention Center and was also served a bench warrant for failure to pay a fine.
The October warrant alleges that Middleton cut a wire on a security camera at Clark Self Storage on October 24 in an effort to disable it. He then returned after midnight and cut the lock to a unit, stealing items valued at roughly $400.
According to the November warrant, Middleton stole a package from a residence on November 13. The victim’s doorbell camera captured Middleton take the package from a chair on the porch before walking away.
Middleton could face up to five years in prison if convicted of all charges.
