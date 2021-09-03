A Knox County man was issued a warrant Friday following his indictment for a December incident.
George McAdams, 33, was indicted on three counts of third-degree assault after fighting with Knox County Deputy Jailers and causing injuries. McAdams had managed to smuggle in meth following his arrest from a traffic stop and had passed some to another inmate. When deputies found the drugs after a search, McAdams became combative.
McAdams is also indicted for promoting contraband in the first degree, trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, tampering with physical evidence, and as a first-degree persistent felony offender. He was released from the Knox County Detention Center on December 16, five days after his arrest, on a $25,000 bond. Following his indictment, a $25,000 warrant was issued for his arrest that has not been served as of press time.
