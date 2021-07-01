A Knox County man was indicted on six counts Friday including for the manufacturing of methamphetamine.
Douglas Simons, 24, was arrested on December 26 of last year after being stopped for not wearing a seat belt on North Main Street in Barbourville. A search of Simons’ vehicle following a hit from Barbourville Police K-9 Chaby yielded 7.5 grams of suspected methamphetamine and a set of scales.
After an interview at the police station, Simons’ gave consent to search his home and advised that there was an exploded meth lab inside. A search of the residence by law enforcement produced more suspected meth, drug paraphernalia, and components used to manufacture methamphetamine. The Kentucky State Police Drug Enforcement and Special Investigations Unit were called in to break down and dispose of the lab.
Simons was released from the Knox County detention Center on January 5 after the posting of a $25,000 surety bond. A warrant for his arrest was issued during his indictment on June 25. He is charged with manufacturing methamphetamine; trafficking in a controlled substance first degree; possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to wear a seat belt; failure to produce an insurance card; and license to be in possession.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.