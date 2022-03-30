A Barbourville man has been indicted on five counts regarding sex crimes with a minor.
A Knox County grand jury indicted Enoch Donnelle Huff of Barbourville on Friday for alleged crimes that occurred on or about November 28, 2021, involving a minor.
The first count of the indictment charges Huff with rape in the first degree by engaging in sexual intercourse through the use of forcible compulsion. The second count charges incest with the victim, while the third count charges Huff with sodomy in the first degree by engaging in deviate sexual intercourse with the minor.
The grand jury also handed down count four, unlawful transaction with a minor in the first degree, by knowingly and unlawfully inducting, assisting, or causing the minor to engage in activity involving sexual activity, while count five charges him with unlawful transaction with a minor in the first degree by knowingly and unlawfully inducting, assisting or causing the minor to engage in activity involving illegal substances.
Huff remains lodged in the Knox County Detention Center where he is being held on a $50,000 cash bond.
