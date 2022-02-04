A Knox County man was indicted on January 28 for a rape case from September 2020.
Brian Newman, 25, was arrested on September 20, 2020 after a report was filed with the Barbourville Police Department. The victim provided a recording to the police from the September 8, 2020 incident that featured them telling Newman “no” multiple times. During his arrest, Newman reportedly admitted to touching the victim but denied more serious allegations.
Newman was arrested and remained in the Knox County Detention Center until October 8, 2020 when his initial $25,000 bond was lowered to a $2,000 property bond with home incarceration. A warrant for Newman’s arrest was issued with the indictment.
