A man is accused of assaulting a female and her teenage daughter. The incident occurred around 10:23 p.m. on November 12, 2019.
The arrest was made after a domestic violence complaint from staff at Barbourville ARH. Richard Dutch Elliott was arrested approximately one hour later by Officer Josh Lawson.
The police report states that Richard began arguing with the female when she asked him to leave. The two went outside the residence where Elliott began striking her. She attempted to flee toward the city park when he knocked her down and began striking and choking her. She stated she was unable to breathe during the assault. As the attack was going on, the daughter attempted to break them up leading Elliott to grab her by the face with a thumb in her mouth; causing damage to a tooth.
Elliott fled the scene after a passing driver stopped to see the commotion.
Elliott is charged with two counts of fourth-degree assault and one count of first-degree strangulation.
He remains lodged in the Knox County Detention Center with a $2,500 bond.
