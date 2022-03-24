A Knox County man with an active warrant was arrested on March 16 after he attempted to run from a patrolling officer.
Officer Josh Lawson observed Bo McVey, 36, walking along Church Street at around 9:43 p.m. last Wednesday. McVey was stopped on suspicion that he had an active warrant for his arrest. While Lawson ran McVey’s Social Security number to verify the warrant, he noted in the arrest citation that McVey continually put his hands in his pockets and was told repeatedly to take them out. Once Lawson had confirmation of the warrant, he informed McVey that he was under arrest, prompting him to flee.
Lawson deployed a Taser but it was not effective. He chased McVey through yards and down First Street. McVey ran between Dollar General and Treadway Brother’s; and into the side of Officer Eric Martin’s cruiser. McVey reportedly tried to keep running after falling from the collision, but complied with commands and was arrested without further incident. A search of McVey netted a partial Suboxone tablet.
McVey was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center where he remains as of press time. He is charged with fleeing police in the first degree, possession of a controlled substance in the second degree, resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal mischief in the third degree, and having a prescription controlled substance not in a proper container. His bond was set at $10,000 following his arraignment on March 17.
