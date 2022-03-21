A Barbourville man faces multiple felony charges after he reportedly assaulted two people.
Knox County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of a possible fight in-progress at around 7:35 p.m. on March 15. When they arrived, they met with one of the victims who informed them that 45-year-old Christopher Bingham was inside with the other victim. They were also informed that Bingham had a knife and may have used it on the second victim.
Deputies forced their way into the residence where the found Bingham with the second victim held down, refusing to let them leave for 15 minutes per the arrest citation. The deputies were able to secure the second victim and detain Bingham before conducting an investigation.
According to the arrest report, the deputies discovered that Bingham had held a knife to one of the victim’s throat on multiple occasions and had choked them; these actions were reportedly witnessed by the other victim. Bingham reportedly beat the other victim with the knife in-hand. The report states that Bingham told the deputies that he had “shot dope” earlier that morning; he was arrested without further incident.
Bingham remains held in the Knox County Detention Center on a $25,000 bond plus home-incarceration. He is charged with first-degree unlawful imprisonment, assault in the second degree, first-degree strangulation, and public intoxication. Bingham could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted.
