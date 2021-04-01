A Barbourville man was arraigned Monday following his arrest earlier that same morning.
Kelly Davidson, 48, was described as being “extremely intoxicated at the hospital,” in his arrest citation. He reportedly gave hospital staff a difficult time and wouldn’t allow them to work on him.
Barbourville Police Officer Hunter Luttrell arrived and placed Davidson under arrest. While being taken to the patrol car, Davidson attempted to jerk away and flee. Police had to maintain a hold on Davidson, who was unsteady on his feet. The citation states that at one point he “went limp and busted his head on the floor.”
Davidson was checked out and cleared by doctors following his fall and taken to the Knox County Detention Center. As deputy jailers conducted a screening according to Covid protocols, Davidson began to call them “b***h” and “mother f****r.” The citation states that he then said he “would remember officers and they would get what is coming to them.” He also continued to threaten jail staff.
Davidson was set for a pre-trial conference on April 13 in Knox County District Court. He is charged with third degree terroristic threatening, menacing, resisting arrest, alcohol intoxication, and disorderly conduct in the second degree. He would also be charged for violating his parole and remains held without bond on that charge and a $1,000 bond for the other charges.
