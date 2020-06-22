A Knox County man has a new title after earning a degree from Lincoln Memorial University. He also was granted the Family Medicine Award for the class of 2020.
Tyler “Ty” Carter, graduated with a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine Degree from the LMU-DeBusk College of Osteopathic Medicine in Harrogate, TN this May. He was awarded the Dr. Burt Routman Family Medicine Award, presented to “the student who best exemplifies what an osteopathic family physician should be.”
Carter earned his undergraduate degree at Union College before going to medical school. He is a member of the Alpha Chi Honor Society and served as Vice President of the LMU chapter of the Christian Medical and Dental Association.
Carter is set to begin a residency at Self Regional Healthcare in Greenwood South Carolina. “I couldn’t have made it without my awesome Lord, family, and friends, Carter said in a Facebook post following his graduation.
