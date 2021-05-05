A Knox Countian has been recognized for excelling in academics by his school.
North Greenville University in Tigerville, South Carolina recently recognized students for their academic achievements. Among the honorees is Barbourville’s own Issac Stargel. “We are blessed with so many brilliant, gifted students at North Greenville University. It is a joy every to be able to recognize these students with these academic awards,” said NGU Provost and Dean of the University Faculty Dr. Nathan A. Finn. “We are proud of them for their accomplishments and look forward to seeing how the Lord continues to shape them into transformational leaders for church and society.”
Stargel earned an award for French Academic Excellence. This is not the first time he’s been recognized by the school for academic achievement however. In October of 2020 he was among 20 recipients of the inaugural Palmetto Collective Scholarship, selected from students out of the 30 Baptist Collective Ministries in South Carolina.
