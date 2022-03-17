On Saturday, March 5 four people went to a Rockcastle County cave to explore. The four would become lost in the darkness and spend the next four days inside. Fortunately for them, a seasoned outdoorsman arrived on the scene.
Nate Jones has long been the adventurous type. He’s traveled the world, visiting several countries like Indonesia. A lawn care pro, Jones works in as much as he can in his free time. “I do everything I can when the end of the year comes due like this, we’re liable to be mowing in the next week,” said. He’s been going caving for some four or five years. The desire to work in as many adventures as possible before returning to the grind is how Jones ended up going caving himself on March 9.
“As soon as my eyes opened, I said as soon as I’m done exercising I’m going caving today,” Jones said of that morning. Jones headed out to a popular cave that he was familiar with. In a bit of good fortune for those inside, Jones had joined Facebook the day before and seen a post on the missing explorers. “It’s a popular cave,” he said, describing how he didn’t think much of the black car and white truck parked at the starting point.
While in the parking area, a bearded fellow approached Jones asking if he was with the state police. The gentleman resembled one of the missing cavers Jones had seen on Facebook, prompting him to ask if the man was one of them. The man identified himself as the brother of one of the cavers instead, much to Jones’s surprise. The man said he believed the missing people were in the cave and advised Jones that he shouldn’t go in because the police were coming. “I didn’t personally think they were [in the cave], it’s a very heavily trafficked cave,” said Jones. The man told Jones the people had been missing for four days, adding to Jones’ feeling that they couldn’t be inside. “Again, it’s a very popular cave,” he stated.
The man told Jones he had to stay with the car. After explaining that it would take time for the police to get a team together to go inside, Jones answered a call from a friend asking what he was doing to which Jones replied, “apparently going into a cave where four people are stuck,” before heading in.
The water in the cave was waste deep according to Jones. “You have to scale down the wall, tip-toe, hop scotch rocks, this-that-and-the other,” he said of going in. Jones thought there was no way anyone else would go through that. “I hadn’t processed yet that they had gone in before it rained,” he stated. A quarter-mile in, Jones noticed something out of place. Getting closer he could make out the legs of two people. He let out a yell that went without response. “Oh God they’re dead,” he thought. A second yell however sent the man to his feet, screaming for Jones not to leave them. “I said buddy you’re famous, you just don’t know it,” Jones told him.
Jones gave the two half a granola bar each so they wouldn’t become sick. He figured they’d gotten their days and nights mixed up while travelling. “They’d burnt socks and underwear,” Jones said of the survivors. He pointed out that they were near the entrance and directed them out of the cave. When Jones asked if they knew where the other two were, they told him they had gotten separated. “Now I can’t leave any part of this cave unsearched,” thought Jones.
Jones made his way through the cave, yelling for anyone. He could make out a faint noise but initially thought his mind was playing a trick on him, the cave features running water and hills that create a sound similar to the ocean. He later determined though that he was hearing the other two cavers and eventually found the pair. “They’re spent…they had separated trying to find the way out,” Jones said describing the second pair.
Another half granola bar each and some water was given to the cavers who had been drinking water from the cave. They described cramps and difficulty walking. Jones described them as barely being able to walk on flat ground. Jones lead them slowly, a few feet at a time back through the roughly mile and one-eighth cave. “I’d take one up the hill, come back down and get the other. They could crawl better than anything,” Jones said. Along the way he would work to keep their morale up. “I’d say I’ve got bad news and good news…bad news is we’re in a cave, good news is we’re leaving it,” changing up the good news each time as they made it closer to the end.
“When we get to the daylight, adrenaline is going to hit ya and you’re going to feel a lot better, you’re going to walk better,” Jones told the pair as they approached the mouth of the cave. “It’s probably at least half a mile back to the vehicle, they never stopped walking one time,” Jones said on making it out.
Jones called the it “an interesting trip,” adding “I just went to go caving.” Jones mentioned that he always goes caving with a friend named Jamie Phipps. “I don’t think I’ve ever gone without him. Once I told him I was never going back in another cave by the convinced me to stick with it,” said Jones. “He chewed me out yesterday, ‘why didn’t you call me,’” Jones joked of Phipps, who he credited with him being in that cave Wednesday.
Jones is a Barbourville native now living in Lily. “I’ve always been an outdoorsman. Turkey season I’ll hunt like it’s the last time we’ll ever get to turkey hunt. That kind of things is what’s took me around the world,” He stated. One day he hopes to find a wild cave that hasn’t been mapped, “it’d be a wild Google search trying to find out how to name a cave.”
Cave safety information can be found online at https://www.fs.usda.gov/visit/know-before-you-go/cave-safety
