The coronavirus pandemic has caused a stoppage of the London recycling program and put the brakes on a partnership between that city and Barbourville.
London provided various dumpsters and trucks for recycling to help Barbourville’s recycling efforts.
“COVID-19 really shut down recycling,” said Jason Lake, head of the Barbourville Street Department. London’s shut down has caused them to pull every recycling bin they had out, including those lent to Barbourville. Lake described the partnership with London as “really good while we had it.”
Barbourville still has out a blue recycle bin near the intersection of Daniel Boone Drive and Cumberland Avenue. The food panty is also still operating but Lake stressed that he doesn’t have the man power to operate a large recycling program at this time. Inmates from the detention center are not currently allowed out to work, dealing a blow to the usual workforce.
Lake also spoke to the issue of people using the recycle bins for garbage. “Some ruin it for everyone,” he said. Having to sort out the garbage from the recycling requires additional man power and time, both of which are in short supply for the already stretched-thin department. Lake went on to praise the hard work and dedication of his employees who’ve continued taking care of the city during the pandemic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.