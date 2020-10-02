Knox Street looks a little different with the opening of a new convenient store specializing in tobacco products and tee-shirt printing.
Representatives from the Knox County Chamber of Commerce, Forcht Bank, and local officials gathered for the ribbon cutting ceremony at Knox Street Print and Tobacco last Thursday morning. Mayor David Thompson and Judge Executive Mike Mitchell were among those who celebrated the grand opening.
The store features a wide selection of tobacco, tobacco products, vape and electronic cigarettes, and general convenient store merchandise. It is located in the same building as the former Sonny’s Sporting Goods and sports a new orange and black paint job. Sonny’s owner Sonny Lawson continues to provide tee-shirt printing and trophy engraving from the new shop. The inside has been completely remodeled and customers can purchase items inside or via the drive-thru window.
Knox Street Print and Tobacco was opened by Kanu Patel, an experienced business man who operates four other stores in the area. His nephew Rocky Patel runs the new location with wife Sonal. “When people know about this place they like it,” said Rocky Patel.
The store is open seven days per week from 7 a.m. until 11 p.m.
