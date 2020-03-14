Appalachian Wireless, a Kentucky-based mobile phone service provider, celebrated its grand opening in Barbourville on Tuesday, March 10. The store, located in Union Plaza Shopping Center, is part of the company’s recent expansion.
David Simberg, who counts Barbourville as one of the four stores he oversees, welcomed large crowds throughout the day of the shop’s grand opening. Simberg has spent 10 years with the company and five in management. “The best thing about us is we’re local, our customer service is based out of Ivel, Kentucky,” he stated.
Appalachian wireless offers Apple and Android products and boasts that their prices and service are top notch. “We’ve got the best service, the best prices, everything is always on sale,” said Simberg. Associate Jeremy Wagers pointed out “we have the best customer service too.” The company offers financing, two-year contracts, and pre-paid plans.
The official ribbon cutting was held at 4:30 p.m. Members from the Knox County Chamber of Commerce, Mayor Thompson, Tourism Director Denise Wainscott, and local business leaders were all in attendance. Throughout the day, the store offered catered sandwiches, desserts, and held a drawing for an iPad.
