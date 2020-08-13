Bluegrass Care Navigators, formerly known as Hospice of the Bluegrass, donated a plexiglass barrier to Barbourville Health and Rehabilitation Center on Friday. Provider Liaison Sarah Kersey and Community Engagement Coordinator Christal Hall delivered the hand-made barrier to the facility.
After acquiring the idea from a similar facility in Virginia, they decided to create a barrier that would allow residents and their families to engage in face-to-face contact, while adhering to social distancing guidelines. “One of our social workers that works in Harlan County tagged us in a post on Facebook,” said Kersey. “There was a facility in Virginia that had done something very similar to this. We do most of our community outreach within the six counties that we serve here. We thought there would be no better way to show our support for our facilities than enabling their loved ones to actually lay eyes on them without having to look through a closed window, or use various methods like Zoom. This is an in-person engagement, but allows everyone to remain safe.”
Both Kersey and Hall assemble the barriers with some help from Hall’s husband, Don. “Sarah and I assemble these ourselves,” said Hall. “My husband helps us by cutting the wood, but we assemble them ourselves. We can throw one together in about a day. It’s made of three sheets of plexiglass, various pieces of wood, and paint. We have built two so far, and are almost finished with our third.”
The tandem has already delivered a barrier to Hillcrest Health and Rehabilitation Center in Corbin, and are slated to deliver a third barrier to Middlesboro Nursing Home in Bell County.
Prior to receiving the barrier, Barbourville Health and Rehabilitation Center had been using a pop-up tent to help families connect with their loved ones in the facility. However, some residents require equipment to help their ambulation, which caused issues with the small tent. Families would have to take turns going into the small plastic tent. That will no longer be an issue.
“This will allow our residents to meet with their families, with a lot less restriction,” said Barbourville Health and Rehabilitation Center Administrator Bobbie Mills. “We had been using the pop-up tent, but this will be much less restrictive. They’ll be able to have a good clear view and be able to talk to their families, all while remaining safe.”
“Having this here and having the ability to interact with their loved ones will do wonders for our residents,” she added. “We are more thankful for this than they know. We have been partners with them for a long time, but the fact that they reached out to so many facilities and helped us out in a time where we truly needed it, we are eternally thankful. The residents are absolutely going to love this.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.