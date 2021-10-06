A Middlesboro man, held at the Knox County Detention Center since August, is set to plead guilty a multi- part indictment after his case was sent up from District Court.
Although there were no indictments issued in September by the grand jury, one man will appear in Knox County Circuit Court to plead guilty next Monday. The plea is part of a rocket docket case where felony prosecutors make offers on felony cases during preliminary hearings in district court.
Raymond Clodgio, 25, made two escape attempts in September. On September 7 he reportedly began kicking the door to his cell, prompting deputy jailers to respond. Deputies Grant Jones, Malachi Jackson, and Daniel Napier responded to the commotion where, when they opened the door, Clodgio rushed at them. A taser was deployed to gain his compliance and the he was quickly placed in restraints. Clodgio was indicted on one count of third-degree assault for this incident that he will plead guilty to on Monday.
Clodgio has another pending felony charge for a similar incident on September 30. While Deputy Zachary Bunch was collecting inmate trays, Clodgio rushed out of the cell while shoving Bunch. He was quickly apprehended with the help of Deputy Johnny Mills and Lieutenant Steve Mills who escorted him to another cell in handcuffs. When his cuffs were removed, Clodgio began fighting with the Deputies, leading to him being pepper sprayed. He was charged with third degree assault again as well as second degree escape. He is due for a preliminary hearing on Tuesday on those charges.
Clodgio was initially booked on charges of fourth degree assault, menacing, and resisting arrest. He was set to serve 30 days in jail on those charges following a plea.
