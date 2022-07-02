Barbourville Police arrested a Bell County woman just after noon on June 25. They would soon be called back to the Knox County Detention Center after a discovery by Deputy Jailers.
Sabrina Dixon, 34, was arrested on a Bell County bench warrant for failing to appear for a May, 2021 arraignment. Officers Chase Henson and Josh Lawson transported Dixon to the detention center where Deputy Jailer Thomas Levering asked Dixon if she had anything illegal on her person before entering and to hand it over if she did. At around 1:10 p.m. the officers received a call from the detention center that Dixon had been caught with suspected meth.
Levering reported observing Dixon appearing to conceal something in her private area during booking. Deputy Jailers Delores Eversole and Amanda Levering conducted a search of Dixon where a plastic baggy was observed protruding from her vagina per an arrest citation. Another baggie with suspected drugs was found in Dixon’s bra and pills in a baggie was confiscated from her pant leg. The suspected meth weighed a reported 3.57 grams.
Dixon was charged with first-degree promoting contraband, tampering with physical evidence, trafficking in a controlled substance in the first-degree, and possession of a controlled substance third-degree.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.