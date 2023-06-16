A Barbourville man was taken into custody on June 5 by the Barbourville Police Department on charges of theft by unlawful taking or distribution $500 < $1,000.
The victim, Katherine McVey, told law enforcement that on March 29, Brian Klatte, 33, was staying at her house when he left on her bicycle,taking it without permission.
The victim also advised that Klatte took $20 and her food stamp card from her purse.
Klatte was said to have spent approximately $62.55 on the card.
The victim has tried to contact Klatte, however, he never returned her calls.
A warrant was issued for Klatte’s arrest and he was apprehended by the Barbourville police and transported to the Knox County Detention Center where he will serve 60 days.
