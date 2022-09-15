Some 15 months after it began to fall, the delapidated former Parker Mercantile Building located at 116 Knox Street will soon come down. The City is taking major steps toward demolition after Tuesday’s special-called meeting.
The City Council approved a bid advertisement for companies to bid on the building’s demolition. The steps to get to this point have been many, especially with concern about surrounding structures and ensuring the safety of those buildings as well as the public.
“A lot of people think nothing has been happening, there’s a lot of gears turning in the background,” said City Attorney Samuel Davies.
The building has remained somewhat quarantined since June 2021 when the upper floors began collapsing and falling to the street. While no one was injured by the falling bricks and other building degree, an SUV parked along Liberty Street beside the building in public street parking was destroyed.
View the bid advertisement on page A6 in this issue.
