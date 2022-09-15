Parker Mercantile Building collapse

The historic Parker Mercantile Building on Knox Street began collapsing in early June 2021. FILE PHOTO

 By Charles Myrick, Publisher

Some 15 months after it began to fall, the delapidated former Parker Mercantile Building located at 116 Knox Street will soon come down. The City is taking major steps toward demolition after Tuesday’s special-called meeting.

The City Council approved a bid advertisement for companies to bid on the building’s demolition. The steps to get to this point have been many, especially with concern about surrounding structures and ensuring the safety of those buildings as well as the public.

Charles is a native of Barbourville, Kentucky. He has worked with The Mountain Advocate in various capacities since 2003.

https://muckrack.com/charles-myrick

