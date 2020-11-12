Two Barbourville men were arrested Monday morning in connection to the thefts of three bicycles. One man was caught in the act and turned violent when his story fell apart. He later ratted on his partner who was located at home.
Officer Hunter Luttrell was sitting in the median of US25E near a local car lot when he heard a commotion around 5:15 a.m. Luttrell was unable to see anything with his spotlight but could hear voices coming from down the hill behind the lot. Luttrell then observed Casey Grubb, 28, riding a bike with an attached trailer from the woods near the Charlie Green Dixon Memorial Bridge. In the trailer was another, newer bike.
Luttrell noted Grubb as being off balance on the bike and conducted a stop to ask about the second bicycle. Grubb gave differing stories on where he obtained the second bike before settling on a story where he received it from a residence at Dixon Trailer Park. Officer Wagner headed to the trailer park and radioed to Luttrell that the bike had not been given or sold to Grubb.
After the call on the radio, Grubb reportedly became agitated and took an offensive posture. Luttrell ordered him off the bike, an order that went unheeded; while attempting to remove Grubb from the bike he was struck in the face, sending his glasses into the road.
Grubb fell to the ground after striking Luttrell, prompting the officer to mount him in an effort to restrain him. Grubb grabbed Luttrell by the belt preventing him from standing. Luttrell removed the prongs from his taser due to the close proximity and exposed Grubb to it to no effect. Grubb was able to knock the taser out of Lutrell's hand and attempted to roll the officer to the ground. Luttrell was able to fight Grubb off and radio for backup. After a continued scuffle that resulted in lacerations to Grubb’s head, he was finally placed in handcuffs.
Officer Wagner and Knox County EMS arrived on the scene to assist. EMS provided first aid to the wounds on Grubb’s head for a short time until he once again became belligerent. Grubb then, of his own free will, advised the officers of where he obtained the bike and where to find other stolen bicycles. He was taken to Barbourville ARH where he was medically cleared before being taken to the Knox County Detention Center.
Grubb informed police that Alvey Elam, 41, had helped him steal the bike. Elam was located Grubb’s residence where one of the stolen bikes was also located. Elam denied any allegations and stated he had been home the entire time. He was able, however, to point out the locations of the stolen bikes including at an abandoned house on Bradley Martin Lane. He also was able to advise where the bikes where taken from.
Elam was arrested and charged with theft over $500, less than $10,000 and receiving stolen property under 10,000. He was released later the same day.
Grubb remains in custody with the same charges and several more. He is charged with third degree assault on a police officer, third degree criminal mischief, menacing, and public intoxication as well.
Correction: Due to a clerical error during Grubb's booking at the detention center, Officer Jake Knuckles was mistakenly identified as being involved in this incident.
