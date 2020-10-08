A Knox County man was arrested last Tuesday after he was observed by a Knox County Sheriff’s Deputy swerving and attempting to pass a school bus on US 25 E.
Jerry Wayne Garland, 43, was noted in his arrest citation as driving recklessly on the roadway and swerving. At one point he attempted to pass a school bus on the highway’s shoulder before being stopped.
When deputy Sam Mullins made contact with Garland, he detected a strong odor from alcohol. Garland was described as slurring his speech and was unsteady on his feet after exiting the vehicle. He was placed under arrest and taken to Barbourville ARH where he underwent a blood test.
Garland is charged with his second offense of driving on a DUI suspended license, reckless driving, second degree wanton endangerment, and possession of an open alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle. He is set to appear in court on October 20 and is no allowed a bond at this time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.