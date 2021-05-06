A Knox County man arrested last Tuesday for an April 22 incident was a no-show to two subsequent court appearances.
Anthony Smith, 32, was set to be arraigned last Thursday on charges of theft over $500 and third degree criminal trespassing. On April 22, Knox County Sheriff’s Deputy Sam Mullins responded to an ATV theft in Girdler. Mullins was able to track the $7,000 Honda Foreman to a residence on Swan Pond Road where he recovered the ATV and obtained a warrant for Smith’s arrest. He was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center following his arrest and was released the next day.
Smith failed to appear for his Thursday arraignment and was issued a $10,000 bench warrant. He was set for a second arraignment on Monday for separate charges of theft under $500 and second degree criminal trespassing. Another, $1,500, dollar bench warrant was issued for that failure to appear.
Anyone with information on Smith’s whereabouts should contact the Knox County Sheriff’s Office at 606-546-3181.
