A Knox County man was arrested Monday morning after police received a call regarding a man under the influence.
When Barbourville Police arrived at Lee’s Food Mart just before 9 a.m. they found Dennie Mills, 37, unable to stand still. Mills was reportedly displaying “extreme bruxism,” a condition involving the grinding or gnashing of teeth.
Mills was unable to pass field sobriety tests conducted by officers. His arrest report describes him as “displaying many behaviors that indicate use of methamphetamine or uppers.” He was arrested and charged with public intoxication, he would also catch a charge for contempt of court.
Shortly after Mills was booked into the Knox County Detention Center, Deputy Jailers responded to an incident in his holding cell. Mills was fighting with another inmate and would not obey commands to stop. A report indicates Mills was pepper sprayed and placed in a restraint chair until he calmed down, no further charges were added as of press time.
Mills is held on a $5,500 bond and will appear in court on October 22.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.