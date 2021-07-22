A Knox County man was arrested last Friday after allegedly touching a minor inappropriately.
Joshua Cook, 39, remains in custody on a $1,000 bond after he was arrested and charged with third degree sexual abuse. The victim alleges that Cook picked them up in his vehicle and continuously touched them inappropriately despite them telling him they were only 14.
According to the warrant, the incident occurred on June 24 of last year. The warrant was signed by Judge Wendell “Skip” Hammons the following day. Cook was arrested over one year later and booked into the Knox County Detention Center just before midnight on July 16.
Cook plead not guilty during his arraignment Monday. He is set for a pre-trial conference on August 17 in Knox District Court.
