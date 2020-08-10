A complaint of a man covered in blood in Corbin led to an arrest Sunday night in the Cardinal Heights area of Corbin.
At about 11:55 p.m. on Sunday, August 9, Knox County Sheriff’s Deputy Mikey Ashurst received a complaint of a man covered in blood in the back yard and on a porch of a residence at Cardinal Heights in Corbin. The caller later stated the man had jumped in the pond and started running down the road. The caller said he followed the man toward Standard Avenue.
Deputy Ashurst found the man running on Standard Avenue and onto Skylark Drive. The man had a large laceration on his arm.
Once confronted, the man refused verbal commands and was combative.
Kenneth Rice, 40 of Corbin, was charged with criminal trespass third degree, disorderly conduct second degree, public intoxication/controlled substance, menacing and resisting arrest.
Rice was also wanted on two Whitley County bench warrants for failure to appear on two counts of possession of controlled substance first degree-meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and contempt of court charges.
Rice was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center where is being held on a $35,200 cash bond. A court date has not yet been set.
