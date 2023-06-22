Body Found

A body found in west Knox County Monday evening is believed to be a man missing for nearly a month in the Gray community near Hwy. 830. Following the discovery of human remains and a backpack by a West Knox fireman about 6:30 p.m. on Monday, June 19, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office was contacted and deputies immediately responded. Factors including the vicinity of the found remains, it is believed to be 54-year-old Guy Siler who was reported missing after he was last seen about 2:30 p.m. on May 24. When deputies performed a welfare check on May 27, they observed that the doors of his residence were open and Siler’s vehicles were still present. Siler was reported to have several serious health issues that require regular medical treatment and medication. The remains were found on Hall Circle, off Hwy. 830 in Gray near Corbin, over an embankment. The body was sent to a Medical Examiner in Knoxville, Tenn. for an autopsy for official cause of death and positive identification. Assisting at the scene of the located remains were the Regional Emergency Management Manager, Knox County Emergency Management, Corbin City Police officers, Knox County SORT Team and West Knox Fire Department assisted in the search resulting in the body being located. The Knox County Coroner also responded to the scene. The death remains under investigation by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. This is a developing story. For updates, see mountainadvocate.com.

Charles is a native of Barbourville, Kentucky. He has worked with The Mountain Advocate in various capacities since 2003.

https://muckrack.com/charles-myrick

