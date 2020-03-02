A Knox County man’s appeal for a bond reduction was denied before his next pre-trial conference on Friday, February 28.
Carl Weddle, 36, of Corbin faces three counts each of first-degree rape, sodomy, and sexual abuse of a minor. These charges are in addition to an October 2019 conviction for assault and endangering the welfare of a minor. He was sentenced by District Judge Skip Hammons to time incarcerated 360 days, conditionally discharged 360 days for those charges.
Weddle had appealed for a reduction of his $50,000 bond, but was denied by the court after he was given a moderate risk assessment, the previous charges playing a role in that decision. He remains lodged in the Knox County Detention Center after being arrested on December 17, 2019 on a bench warrant for missing a November 22, 21019 proceeding.
