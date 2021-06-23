Two Knox County men arrested last Wednesday for sexual offenses remain held following their Tuesday preliminary hearings.
Knox County Sheriff’s Deputy Elijah Broughton arrested the two men on June 16 following an investigation. On June 10, Broughton received a complaint regarding an adult male soliciting sexual intercourse from a female family member under the age of 16 using Facebook Messenger. The investigation revealed multiple incidents involving two separate adult males and a minor under the age of 16.
James Mills, 44, of Heidrick is charged with unlawful use of electronic means originating or received within the Commonwealth to induce a minor to engage in sexual or other prohibited activities, a Class D felony. If convicted, he could spend one to five years in prison. Mills remains held on a $10,000 cash bond.
Matthew Davis, 34, of Barbourville is held on a quarter million-dollar cash bond for sexual offences that allegedly occurred from January of last year through April of this year. He is charged with incest, second and third degree rape, second and third degree sodomy, second degree sexual abuse, unlawful transaction with a minor in the first degree, and prohibited use of electronic communications to procure sexual performance of a minor. He faces multiple Class C and D felonies with sentences ranging from one to 10 years in prison if convicted.
The Barbourville Police Department, Laurel County Sheriff’s Department, and Knox County DCBS assisted in the investigation.
