Those who look at Boone Hearld, a handsome, fun-loving, five-year-old, would never guess the hurdles he’s had to overcome since birth.  Herald was born with a hypoplastic left heart.  This means that the left side of his heart did not develop.  A plan was created for Boone to have three surgeries. His heart would be rerouted and be able to function with the right side doing all the work.  

Boone received his first surgery when he was only six days old.  The second surgery in the process occurred when he was five months old.  The third and final surgery was to take place when he was eighteen months to four years old.  However, Boone did not make it to the third surgery.  Sadly, he went into heart failure.  He was placed on the heart transplant list being at the highest risk.  

