Those who look at Boone Hearld, a handsome, fun-loving, five-year-old, would never guess the hurdles he’s had to overcome since birth. Herald was born with a hypoplastic left heart. This means that the left side of his heart did not develop. A plan was created for Boone to have three surgeries. His heart would be rerouted and be able to function with the right side doing all the work.
Boone received his first surgery when he was only six days old. The second surgery in the process occurred when he was five months old. The third and final surgery was to take place when he was eighteen months to four years old. However, Boone did not make it to the third surgery. Sadly, he went into heart failure. He was placed on the heart transplant list being at the highest risk.
For fifty eight days, Boone stayed in the hospital waiting on a new heart. The day before he would get the call for a new heart, Boone was sent back into ICU. His family called on the community for prayers. Those prayers were answered. At three o’clock the following day, Boone received a call for a new heart.
After years of post surgery evaluations, Mandi Hearld, Boone’s mother, applied to the Make-A-Wish Foundation on behalf of her son because he will always have a life threatening illness. He must continue to be monitored regularly. Problems with his medication or the foriegn object in his body could occur at any time.
Boone was interviewed by the Make-A-Wish Foundation via Facetime. He had three precise wishes: A camper with Paw Patrol pillow cases, A trip to the beach with a house for all his family, or a Disney Cruise.
While waiting to hear from those wishes, Boone was chosen by Keenland to participate in several activities. In September, he was partnered with Gainesway Farm. They invited him to come tour the farm and pet the horses. He fell in love with the horse, ‘Tap It.’
On Vignette Day, Boone had family photos made and conducted interviews about his illness and his wishes.
Each farm sponsors a horse race on Make-A-Wish Day. Most recently, on October 13th, Boone was honored to go to the Winner’s Circle at Keenland along with his mom, dad, and twin sister Brynlee. There Boone presented a Julep Cup to the winning jockey for Gainesway Farm’s Race. In addition, he received a Julep Cup with his name on it. For a further surprise, Boone was able to meet legendary trainer, Darrell Wayne Lucas.
Next, Boone was interviewed by news stations where he thoroughly charmed them with his outgoing personality. Then, he was taken to the Phoenix Room for lunch. A surprise gift of a stable and horses was found on his table. He happily carried them around and played with them for the rest of the day.
Finally, Boone was able to enjoy other horse races. He picked the winner strictly based on the color of the number. Therefore, he repeatedly chose orange #7 to win each race.
If you are wondering how he felt about all of the attention, Boone exclaimed, “This is the best day ever!”
