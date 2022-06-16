The new Save the Children Born Learning Trail at Thompson Park opened on June 10 with a ribbon cutting ceremony and festivities.
The event featured booths from local schools and organizations as well as inflatables, food, and refreshments. Children who attended were able to pick up free books and other items as they explored the trail.
Born Learning Trails are made up of a series of interactive signs that offer learning activities for young children. The activities are designed to boost children’s language and literacy development while also being fun.
Among the speakers at the ceremony was Save the Children Assistant Director for Kentucky Programs Chelsea Hinkle. “Save the Children believes that all children should have a healthy and strong foundation so that they can strive in life and in their future and in learning,” she said. Hinkle cited research stating that parents undervalue their role in early childhood education. “We know that parents are their children’s first teachers,” she said.
“Let’s do things for our kids, there’s nothing better we can do in life,” said State-Representative Tom Smith, another of the event’s speakers. Smith spoke to his efforts in Frankfort and about the new vocational school set to open soon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.