BPD busts organized crime ring

Three people have been arrested, and eight more are facing indictment after complaints of stolen checks and a compromised bank account led to the discovery of an organized crime ring in Knox County.

A complaint was filed with Barbourville Police Department by Summit Engineering stating their bank account had been compromised and money was missing to the tune of $1,169.83. The complaint led to an investigation that revealed mail had been stolen from the mailbox at Mitchell Tax Service in Corbin over the course of several months.

Charles is a native of Barbourville, Kentucky. He has worked with The Mountain Advocate in various capacities since 2003.

https://muckrack.com/charles-myrick

