BPD busts organized crime ring

Three people have been arrested, and eight more are facing indictment after complaints of stolen checks and a compromised bank account led to the discovery of an organized crime ring in Knox County.
A complaint was filed with Barbourville Police Department by Summit Engineering stating their bank account had been compromised and money was missing to the tune of $1,169.83. The complaint led to an investigation that revealed mail had been stolen from the mailbox at Mitchell Tax Service in Corbin over the course of several months.
Checks obtained from the stolen mail totaled $40,592.77. The checks were written by various vendors to several businesses and individuals, included among them were Planet Earth PC, Bob Mitchell, Tom O’Dell Smith, and Mountain Valley Insurance.
According to Barbourville Police Department Detective Adam Townsley, some of the checks were traded for drugs or to cover debts. Some attempts were made to cash the checks outright, while there were some instances where account and routing numbers were used to make purchases and pay bills online.
The offenders also opened a bank account in one of the victim’s names, after using a notary to obtain a falsified Power of Attorney. The check in that case was recovered. The complaint warrant alleges Daniel Hatfield and Truman Eaton obtained the Power of Attorney through local notary Taylor Stewart in the name of Thomas A. Smith, known to most as Tom O’Dell Smith, State Representative for the 86th District representing Knox and part of Laurel Counties.
The three arrested so far include Marta Bush, Mary Brown and Mercades Hart. According to the complaint warrant, Brown had bragged to others about stealing the checks from the mailbox at Mitchell Tax Service. Hart and Bush were alleged co-conspirators in the crime.
The remaining eight co-conspirators will be presented to the Knox County Grand Jury for indictment on various charges, including Engaging in Organized Crime, Theft by Unlawful Taking, Theft of Mail Matter, and Theft of Identity.
Mary Brown was arrested on December 9, 2022 and is being held on a $10,000 surety bond and $143 ROP. Mercades Hart was arrested and released on November 22, 2022 and was ordered to pay a $25,000 surety bond. Marta Bush was arrested on February 7, 2023 and released on February 14 with a $5,000 cash bond.
“The Barbourville police dept took on the case and found out who were involved and I appreciate their effort and what they have done,” said Tom O’Dell Smith. “I appreciate Officer Townsley and Chief Tye. They broke the case and did a great job.”
Charles is a native of Barbourville, Kentucky. He has worked with The Mountain Advocate in various capacities since 2003.
https://muckrack.com/charles-myrick
