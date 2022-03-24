A federal civil trial involving a Kentucky State Police trooper for his actions relating to the arrests of two individuals in a 2012 murder case has reached an end.
On Wednesday, March 23, 2022, a jury found that the two claims against KSP Trooper Jason York by cousins Amanda Hoskins and Jonathan Taylor were found in favor of York. The cousins brought a lawsuit against York and other entities nearly five years ago stemming from the pair’s arrest for their alleged involvement in the murder of Katherine Mills. Mills was found bleeding and unresponsive by family members at her home. It was noted in court documents that an unattended UPS truck was parked in Mills’ driveway. Another individual, William Lester, was also arrested for Mills’ murder, but he did not join the lawsuit against York with Hoskins and Taylor.
The case against Hoskins, Taylor and Lester was dismissed on June 29, 2016 based on “the current state of witnesses and evidence to be presented” per court records. On April 4, 2017, Hoskins and Taylor filed a lawsuit alleging that “Defendants engaged in serious misconduct” by York and others.
On March 23, 2020, District Judge Robert E. Wier issued an opinion and order on the lawsuit. The suit was brought against 10 individual defendants and two entities. Between the filing of the lawsuit and Wier’s order, all but one of the counts against the defendants were dismissed through summary judgement or voluntarily by the plaintiffs; with one exception. Wier ruled that the plaintiffs could pursue their malicious prosecution claims against York.
In Wednesday’s verdict, the jury found in claim one, “Wrongful Detention” by Hoskins and Taylor, that the plaintiffs did not prove their claim against York; the same determination was found with claim two, “Kentucky Malicious Prosecution.”
