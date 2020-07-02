Convicted murderer Phillip Lewis was sentenced Thursday to 35 years in prison for the January 2019 murder of Gary Medlin.
Lewis entered the A&B Quick Stop in Gray in the early hours of January 16, 2019 where he used a firearm in an attempted robbery. 25 year old Gary Medlin attempted to flee the store at which time he was shot by Lewis multiple times. Medlin was pronounced dead at the scene.
Lewis, who fled the scene on foot, remained at large until February 8, 2019 when he was arrested in Flint, Michigan. A joint task force comprised of the Michigan State Police, U.S. Marshalls and the FBI conducted worked to locate him.
Lewis famously stated in an exclusive interview with The Mountain Advocate, Lewis said, “I do not kill. I steal. I am not no killer.” He plead guilty in March of this year to killing Medlin.
This is a developing story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.