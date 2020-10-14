Advocate Breaking News

A Corbin man has been recommended to serve 30 years in prison Wednesday by a Knox County jury after a three-day trial in Knox Circuit Court.

Carl Weddle guilty

Carl Weddle is lead away from the Knox County Courthouse Wednesday afternoon.

Carl Wayne Weddle, 36 of Corbin, was indicted earlier this year by a Knox County grand jury on three counts of Rape in the First Degree for engaging in sexual intercourse with a child under the age of 12 years through the use of forcible compulsion; three counts of Sodomy in the First Degree by engaging in deviate sexual intercourse through forcible compulsion with a child under the age of 12; and three counts of Sexual Abuse in the First Degree by subjecting a child under 12 years of age to sexual contact through the use of forcible compulsion.

Forcible compulsion is defined as “physical force which overcomes resistance, or a threat, express or implied, that places a person in fear of death or physical injury to herself or himself or another person.”

A formal sentencing is scheduled for January 2021.

This is a developing story.

