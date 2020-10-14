A Corbin man has been recommended to serve 30 years in prison Wednesday by a Knox County jury after a three-day trial in Knox Circuit Court.
Carl Wayne Weddle, 36 of Corbin, was indicted earlier this year by a Knox County grand jury on three counts of Rape in the First Degree for engaging in sexual intercourse with a child under the age of 12 years through the use of forcible compulsion; three counts of Sodomy in the First Degree by engaging in deviate sexual intercourse through forcible compulsion with a child under the age of 12; and three counts of Sexual Abuse in the First Degree by subjecting a child under 12 years of age to sexual contact through the use of forcible compulsion.
Forcible compulsion is defined as “physical force which overcomes resistance, or a threat, express or implied, that places a person in fear of death or physical injury to herself or himself or another person.”
A formal sentencing is scheduled for January 2021.
This is a developing story.
