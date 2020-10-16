A Barbourville man is in custody after a Thursday afternoon road-rage incident.
Lonnie Warren, 68, was arrested and charged with attempted murder and first degree wanton endangerment after he assaulted another driver. The victim stated Warren told him he was going to "blow his f*****g brains out" while striking him with a pistol through the driver's side window. On the next strike, the gun discharged near the victim's head.
A spent ammo casing was found by police outside the victim's truck as well as broken glass from the shot. A bullet was found in the metal behind the victim's seat. Officers later found the gun under Warren's driver's seat without a magazine; a magazine and loose round were found in his console.
This is a developing story.
