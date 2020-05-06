What originated as a story about a Los Angeles, Ca. man evading local authorities developed into a much broader story.
The man, charged with first degree murder and arson in 1984 and out on parole since 2016, reportedly absconded his parole in August 2019 from Ohio, where he was approved to live. His last known legal residence was Los Angeles, however.
Melvin Smith, 63, was pulled over for speeding in the Girdler area. He quickly fled from the officer and proceeded toward Barbourville with police on his tail, leading them on a 10-mile chase on Ky. 11.
While living in Hardin County, Ohio, Smith caused a traffic accident due to being under the influence of alcohol. On August 22, 2019 he failed to for arraignment on the DUI charge and a summons was issued. On September 5, he once again failed to appear in court, resulting in a bench warrant being issued for his arrest.
In his run-in with Knox County authorities, Smith hit speeds up to 85 miles per hour on the curvy Route 11. He sped through several blind curves at high speed passing multiple vehicles.
At one point Smith blew through a construction zone, failing to yield to a flagman. He then ran the red light at the intersection of U.S. 25E and Hwy 11, driving into the path of oncoming traffic.
Smith was finally stopped in a parking lot on Knox Street in Barbourville. Upon leaving his bike, the machine toppled onto a Kentucky State Police cruiser, causing damage to the car.
Officers reported the smell of intoxicating beverages on Smith, who failed initial sobriety tests.
Smith was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center on nine charges. He was charged with speeding 26-miles per hour or more over the speed limit, first degree fleeing police, reckless driving, and operating a motor vehicle under the influence.
He was also charged with disregarding a traffic light, having no license or plates, no insurance, and first degree criminal mischief.
A declaration from the state of California requested a “No Bail Fully Extraditable Arrest Warrant” for Smith to be issued by the Los Angeles County Superior Court.
This is a developing story.
