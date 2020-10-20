A Corbin doctor who was arrested after a high-speed pursuit earlier this month entered into a plea deal in Knox District Court Tuesday.
Dr. Keith A Clifton, 64, faced numerous charges including fleeing police in the first degree, speeding, and DUI after he was clocked going 115 mph on the Corbin bypass. Clifton kept driving after Trooper Drew Wilson activated his blue lights.
During the chase, Clifton was clocked at 140 mph going through a residential area. Clifton eventually stopped near his residence where he was taken into custody. He was taken to Barbourville ARH to obtain a blood sample but refused to consent before speaking with a lawyer who he was unable to contact. He would be taken to the Knox County Detention Center where he posted $250 on a $2,500 surety bond.
Clifton initially pleaded not guilty to the charges in Knox District Court. By the time he appeared for a preliminary hearing on October 20, a plea deal had been reached. Clifton pleaded guilty to speeding, reckless driving, improper turning, and disregarding a traffic control device for fines totaling $202 plus court cost.
The first-degree fleeing police charge was amended to second degree thus making it a misdemeanor; he pleaded guilty to the charge and was given 360 days in jail discharged for 24 months.
“The plea agreement reached today is a fair resolution. The officer and the Commonwealth should be commended for agreeing to a fair resolution,” Clifton’s attorney, BJ Foley said in a statement sent to The News Journal Tuesday.
The DUI charge was dismissed based largely on the testimony of Clifton’s coworkers who’d been working with him that night. It was acknowledged that police had probable cause to arrest him for driving under the influence.
“The evidence in this matter did not support a DUI charge. Dr. Clifton was not under the influence while providing care for patients nor while operating his motor vehicle on the night in question,” Foley stated
The charge of possession of salvia was amended to possession of marijuana to which he pleaded guilty as well, he was given 45 days in jail on that charge also discharged for 24 months. The charge of possession of a legend drug was also dismissed.
“He is delighted to have this behind him and looks forward to continuing to provide excellent care for patients just as he has for many years,” Foley said of Clifton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.