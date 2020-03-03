A former Knox County magistrate who pleaded guilty to selling pills while running for re-election in 2018 was handed his sentence Tuesday.
Jerry “Rabbit” Cox, 71 of Flat Lick, was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison, followed by another six months of home incarceration.
According to a quote in the Lexington Herald-Leader, Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason D. Parman, while commending Cox on a life of service to his community, commented, “The fabric of that very community is torn apart by opiate addiction,” he said.
Cox was the incumbent third district magistrate in April 2018 when he sold oxycodone and hydrocodone pills to an informant. Those undercover buys lead to a six-count indictment in June 2019.
Of the six counts, his plea agreement with federal prosecutors left him facing charges on only two of the counts (five and six), which read: “The Defendant sold 10 oxycodone 30 mg. pills to an informant on April 17, 2018 from his residence in Knox County, Kentucky. Oxycodone is a Schedule II controlled substance,” and “On April 26, 2018, the Defendant sold 38 pills containing hydrocodone to an informant from his business in Knox County, Kentucky. Hydrocodone is a Schedule II controlled substance.”
“I sold pills,” Cox is quoted as saying to U.S. Magistrate Judge Hanly A. Ingram in a story from the Lexington Herald-Leader.
Cox was originally scheduled for sentencing on Tuesday, January 28, but his attorney filed a motion to reschedule his sentencing. The reason for the motion was listed, “As grounds for this motion, counsel states that Mr. Cox has provided him with business records and other financial records that contain information that must be entered in the forms provided by the United States Probation office to prepare his Presentence Investigation Report. The additional time requested is necessary to allow counsel and Mr. Cox to complete that task and provide the completed forms to the United States Probation office.”
According to U.S. District Judge Claria Horn Boom, who presided over the case, she handed down the less-than-minimum sentence due to factors of Cox’s age, health, and a young child.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.