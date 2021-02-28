Local church groups gathered at Barbourville Coin Laundry on Saturday to give back to the community through free laundry day. The groups washed, dried, and folded all laundry brought to the facility, free of charge.
16-year-old Emily Wilder, a high school junior, organized the event. Currently homeschooled and dual-enrolled at Johnson Bible College, she says she was called to be a missionary earlier this year, and was looking to give back to the community when she had the idea for free laundry day in Barbourville.
"I was called to be a missionary on January 3rd of this year," she said. "I've been looking for ways to serve my community since then. We wanted to help local communities first, and this all just sort of started coming together with a lot of help."
Two church groups were assisting with free laundry day. Members of First Baptist of Barbourville and Bethlehem Baptist of Pineville were in attendance to assist on Saturday.
"First Bethlehem Baptist funded this one," she said. "It was about $500 in quarters, and the softener and detergent as well."
Wilder hopes to continue to do free laundry day for the community of Barbourville soon.
"Hopefully we are going to be doing this again pretty soon," she said. "People have been very gracious about this whole thing. Everyone has been so nice and have been so thankful, and that's why we do this. We just want to give back to our communities and make things easier on people. Times are hard for a lot of people right now, and anything we can do to help is a blessing for us. People really like this and we do too. We hope to make it a regular thing."
Geraldine Moore, an employee of Barbourville Coin Laundry drew to attention how good this was for the community of Barbourville, and how much it would help.
"This is a wonderful thing they did," she said. "It's good for the community. Times are hard right now, and for them to give back that way is fantastic. They washed, dried, and folded everything free of charge. It's something we've been excited about. It's such a big help, and it's also bringing people together. The people of this area are strong, proud people. It's amazing to see everyone come together for something so wonderful."
