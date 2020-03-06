A burglary at a Corbin area convenience store could pay off big for the thief who made off with the lottery ticket display and all of the tickets.
Corbin Police were called to the scene on Feb. 24 after employees at the Speedy Mart at the intersection of U.S. 25E and the Corbin bypass arrived at work and discovered the theft.
Lt. Coy Wilson, the department’s public affairs officer, said video surveillance from the store showed a male subject using a hammer to break the glass out of the door and make off with the display from the front counter.
“He didn’t take anything else,” Wilson said of the burglar noting the burglary occurred about 11:30 p.m. on Feb. 23 and was dis covered just before 6 a.m.
Wilson said several of the stolen tickets had been cashed in the London and north Corbin areas hours after the burglary and the following day.
“None of them were for big amounts,” Wilson said of the winning tickets.
However, none of the surveillance obtained during the burglary, or when the tickets were cashed, have provided clues as to the individual’s identity.
“He was wearing a hoodie,” Wilson said.
Anyone with information about the theft, the tickets, or the individual is asked to contact Corbin Police at 528-1122.
Callers may remain anonymous.
