Three Knox County people have been charged with Engaging in Organized Crime, and two more arrests are pending after deputies say the individuals burglarized a Girdler residence.
In addition to furniture, a 1979 Corvette, 1990 Mercedes benz and a 1979 Chevy pickup were allegedly stolen from the Highway 1304 home on January 7, 2020. According to the victim, the furniture had been removed from the home, while the vehicles were taken from where they were parked outside.
On January 16, Knox County Deputy Elijah Broughton arrested Jeffery Scott Gray, 34 of Hinkle, and Letcher Asher, 45 of Heidrick. Both men were charged with Burglarly Second Degree.
Further investigation revealed that three more individuals were involved in the burglary. While a total of five people involved in connection with the burglary and stolen items, the charge of Burglary Second Degree, a class C felony with a penalty of five to 10 years imprisonment, is enhanced to Engaging in Organized Crime, a class B felony with a penalty of 10 to 20 years imprisonment.
In addition to Gray and Asher, Taza L. Bowling, 27 of Cannon, was also charged with Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition over $500. Asher was also wanted on a Knox County Bench Warrant and a Fayette County Bench Warrant.
While Deputy Broughton’s investigation is ongoing, at least two more arrests are expected.
Recovered so far during the investigation were items of furniture, the Corvette and pickup.
Gray is being held on a $75,000 cash bond. Asher is being held on a $78,000 cash bond, while Bowling is behind held on a $60,000 cash bond. Each man has an appearance in Knox District Court on February 4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.