A Barbourville Certified Public Accountant (CPA) says her business is still going “very strong.” An extended tax deadline and stimulus checks have created a tax season that’s anything but normal.
Dr. Carolyn Payne, CPA, and her team are continuing to help clients and non-clients alike. “We believe that this is the time to reach out to those in need and help where we can,” she said. In addition to tax refunds, Payne and her staff are helping people get their stimulus money and assisting individuals seeking unemployment.
Payne praised the hard work of her staff, saying they’ve “worked like troopers” during the pandemic. The office remains open as an essential service, operating with limited contact and liberal use of cleaning supplies. Payne added that her business is eligible for the Payroll Protection Program and will receive aid through the program.
When asked about the many business closing and other measures taken during the coronavirus outbreak, Payne expressed some worry. “Control by big government should concern us all,” she stated. She continued that she understands some people would not comply with the measures voluntarily but would have preferred trying that route first.
Payne believes Governor Beshear and President Trump are working off of what information they have, “good or bad.” She supports Trump’s push to reopen the economy as she is worried about a slow recovery.
She closed by stating that the stimulus checks being sent out should speed up recovery but believes the money needs to go to those that need it most and not big business.
