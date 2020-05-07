Many businesses were forced to partially or completely shut down in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Now, the state is beginning to ease restrictions in hopes of restarting a stalled economy. The phases are dependent on certain criteria and can fluctuate throughout the pandemic.
Numerous businesses are included in the first phase of reopening. Some include manufacturers, car dealerships, and pet groomers. The first phase of reopening will go into effect Monday, May 11.
Knox County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Claudia Greenwood is among those ready to get back to business. “We’re excited for our local businesses to be reopening and encourage everyone to follow the state guidelines,” she said. She also stated that if the Chamber can be of help to any businesses, they can call at 606-546-4300.
Office-based businesses are also able to reopen in a limited capacity. They, like all reopening businesses must abide by strict guidelines. One such office reopening is the main office of Mills Brothers Garbage. The company has continued to operate its pickup services but closed the office to foot traffic. “We’re excited to be back,” a company spokesman said. “We’ve missed seeing the smiling faces of our customers coming through. Those interactions are what make us a family,” they added.
Jonathan Akin, President of Jackson Warewashing Systems, is hopeful states reopening will eventually allow the plant to bring back workers laid off due to decreased demand.
“Now that states like Georgia are reopening restaurants we are already seeing an increase in orders,” he said. The plant has remained open throughout the pandemic as a manufacturer of cleaning equipment. Akin stated his employee’s health and safety is top priority and noted the plant passed an inspection by the Kentucky Department of Labor on April 9.
Gary Williams of Knox Street Liquor expressed his excitement at reopening the lobby to customers. “We have made proper updates in protective equipment for our employees and customers,” he said noting the installations of protective screens as one such measure. The store has been operating drive-thru only for the past several weeks voluntarily. As an essential business, they were never ordered to fully close. They will have a grand reopening of their lobby Friday, May 8.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.