The Knox County Grand Jury returned a large number of indictments for February, including two individuals with 21 counts of fraud and theft.
Three people were indicted on first-degree criminal abuse charges. Kamden Smith of Barbourville and Haley Smith of Corbin were each indicted on one count for allegedly placing a minor “in a situation which caused him to be in danger of death or serious physical harm.” In a separate case, Jacob Anderson of Corbin was indicted on one count of criminal abuse, as well as one count of endangering the welfare of a minor and two counts of fourth degree assault after he reportedly engaged in a fight while in the presence of a child just over a month old. The baby was reportedly struck during the incident.
A London man was indicted for first-degree robbery, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, and trafficking in a controlled substance in the third degree. Steven Huff, 36, is said to have stolen from Tobacco Hut LLC while armed with a gun on May 12, 2021. A warrant for Huff’s arrest was issued on the indictment with a $25,000 bond.
A Barbourville man involved in a December hit-and-run, followed by a chase along city streets, was indicted on four counts. An investigation found that Michael Williams had ran a red light and nearly struck someone. He then drove into the victim’s car on purpose before shifting into reverse and hitting them again. Williams faces counts of first-degree fleeing police, first-degree criminal mischief, driving under the influence, and failure to wear seatbelts.
A Hinkle man was indicted quickly following his arrest on February 7. Mickey Grubb, 54, had reportedly kept a woman imprisoned in a residence for two days and caused severe physical harm to her. Grubb was indicted for first-degree assault for beating the victim with a hammer and cutting her with a knife, first-degree unlawful imprisonment, strangulation in the first-degree, and as a second-degree persistent felony offender. The Knox County Detention Center website list Grubb’s bond at a total of $1,100,000.
Johnathon Wyatt of KY 229 was indicted for first-degree assault and first-degree burglary. According to a press-release from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, “Wyatt came to his father’s property, kicked in his back door, and started arguing with him. Wyatt then began physically fighting with his father striking him multiple times in the face, arms, and other parts of the body with a PVC pipe causing serious physical harm to his father,” on November 11 of last year. Wyatt would get out of custody following the initial arrest, but was picked up in January and charged with contempt of court. He remains held on a $10,000 bond.
Two people were indicted for the theft of a U-Haul trailer from EZ Pawn in September of 2020. Melissa Winn and Christopher Banta of Dayhoit were each indicted for theft over $1,000, criminal mischief in the second-degree and fleeing police in the first-degree. A $2,500 arrest warrant was issued for Winn. Banta was also indicted on counts of interfering with a police officer by claiming to have Covid-19 to avoid going to jail and possession of marijuana. Banta was indicted in May of last year in connection to another U-Haul theft and has been wanted ever since. He is now wanted on $5,000 and $10,000 warrants.
Two women were indicted on 21-counts; 11 for second-degree forgery and 10 for theft under $500. Ashley Mills of Trosper and Olyvia Gray of Flat Lick allegedly forged several checks in the names two people and cashed them at Forcht Bank between November 14 and November 26 of last year. Amounts ranged from $60 to $490. An arrest warrant was issued for Gray with a $2,500 bond. Mills was arrested on December 2, 2021 and remains held on a total bond of $45,000.
A complete list of the month's indictments is available in this week's Mountain Advocate.
