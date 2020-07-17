A Knox County woman is behind bars following an altercation that lead to her 11 and 15 year-old children fleeing to their grandmother’s home.
Christy White faces one charge of endangering the welfare of a minor following an incident Saturday night. Her arrest citation lists both a cell phone and a broken glass dog bowl as related to the altercation with the 15 year old.
Police noted a strong alcohol smell when they made contact with White. She was also said to be unsteady and have bloodshot eyes. She claimed to have had two glasses that evening, police found an empty bottle on the kitchen counter. White also stated she drinks “nearly every weekend and her children only stay with her.”
Officers stated food appeared to have been thrown in one of the children’s rooms during the altercation. White advised she had been in previous altercations with the 15 year old that have been physical and that he has pushed her in the past. She also stated her husband had recently been released from prison.
White was taken to the Knox County Detention Center and given a $1,000 cash bond.
