A 23-year-old California man is in hot water after he allegedly held a woman against her will and assaulted her multiple times.
Leano Adrozo, identified as Leano Azzazi in his arrest citation, of San Carlos, Ca. and the victim were having an intimate time in a camper in Knox County when things took a violent turn.
The victim’s hands were bound at some point with Adrozo refusing to free her after she asked to be freed. After refusing to undo the victim’s bonds, Adrozo reportedly became more aggressive.
According to his arrest citation, Adrozo began making cruel remarks toward the victim and suffocated her with a pillow. He then slammed her on the bed and began using his hand to choke her. The victim was reportedly close to losing consciousness when Adrozo began to waterboard her with a gallon of water. Following the assault, Adrozo told the victim he would “not do anymore assaults on her ever again.” He refused, however, to leave due to the marking he’d left on her.
The next day, Adrozo left the victim alone at the camper. She took the opportunity to flee and made it to the road. She was given a ride by a man on a scooter who took her to her father’s residence. Adrozo reportedly saw the victim riding on the scooter and went to her father’s home himself.
The victim hid in in the shower where Adrozo found her and grabbed her by the hair, dragging her to the kitchen. Adrozo began to assault the victim in the kitchen when he was confronted by her step-brother and his friends. The victim ran out the door but Adrozo was able to get lose and go after her; he managed to catch her in the yard and attempted to drag her to a pickup truck. Before he could get her there, the other boys separated them again and the victim was able to run into the house and lock the door.
Barbourville Police Officers Josh Lawson and Chase Henson arrived shortly after to arrest Adrozo. He was taken to the Knox County Detention Center where he remains held on a $50,000 bond. He is charged with first degree strangulation, fourth degree assault, and kidnapping.
On Monday, Adrozo was arraigned in court and set for a preliminary hearing on March 16.
